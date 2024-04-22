Titans Among Four Teams To Host Oregon State RT Taliese Fuaga For Visit

According to Albert Breer, the Titans hosted Oregon State RT Taliese Fuaga for an official 30 visit.

Tennessee is the fourth team to have a reported visit with Fuaga. The full list includes:

Fuaga has established himself as one of the top tackle prospects in this class and it’s looking more and more like he’ll end up being a top-20 selection.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Fuaga, 22, was a two-year starter at Oregon State and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2023.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Taylor Decker.

During his four-year college career, Fuaga appeared in 39 games and started 25 times at right tackle.