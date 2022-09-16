Justin Herbert Day-To-Day With Rib Cartilage Fracture

Chargers HC Brandon Staley announced that QB Justin Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage in Thursday’s game and is considered day-to-day.

Staley added that the quarterback could return to practice next week.

This is encouraging news that Herbert didn’t sustain a serious injury and bodes well that he’ll still be available going forward.

Herbert, 24, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that includes a $16,890,003 signing bonus and is set to earn a base salary of $3,026,250 this season.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Herbert has appeared in two games, completing 72 percent of his passes for 613 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception.