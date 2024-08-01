Justin Herbert Diagnosed With Plantar Fascia Injury, Will Need Two Weeks In Boot

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that QB Justin Herbert has suffered a plantar fascia injury in his right foot.

Following yesterday’s practice, Justin Herbert was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. Doctors have recommended approximately two weeks in a boot — followed by a graduated return to play protocol — with the expectation that he will be ready for the… — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 1, 2024



The team says Herbert will need two weeks in a walking boot followed by a gradual return to play.

However, the team is optimistic he won’t miss any regular season time.

Herbert, 26, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.

The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

In 2023, Herbert appeared in 13 games for the Chargers, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.