Justin Jefferson Expected To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Injury

According to Adam Schefter, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is expected to miss four to six weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered last week.

Schefter mentions that if the Vikings are out of contention, there’s not a lot of incentive for Jefferson to rush back and risk further injury, especially because the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

The Vikings officially placed Jefferson on injured reserve last week, but it sounds like he could be out longer than just the minimum of four games.

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract that includes a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Jefferson has appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded 36 receptions on 53 targets for 571 yards and three touchdowns.