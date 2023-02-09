Justin Jefferson Wins 2022 Offensive Player Of The Year

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was named the Associated Press 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson just finished the third year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract that included a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Vikings to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 128 receptions on 184 targets for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He added four carries for 24 yards and another touchdown.