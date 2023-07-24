Kadarius Toney Aggravates Surgically Repaired Knee, Should Still Be Ready For Week 1

Adam Schefter reports that Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney aggravated his surgically repaired knee while fielding punts on Sunday.

According to Schefter, Toney will miss some time with this issue, but he should be ready for the start of the regular season.

Toney underwent an offseason clean-up procedure on the knee.

Toney, 24, was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Giants out of Florida. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $13,719,509 rookie contract that includes a $7,337,825 signing bonus.

The Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs last year for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. The Chiefs will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Toney appeared in nine games for the Giants and Chiefs and caught 16 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.