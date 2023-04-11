Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Visiting Buccaneers

According to Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers are hosting Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah for a top 30 visit.

Pelissero says Anudike-Uzomah is a sleeper to sneak into the back end of the first round. Tampa Bay has been exploring potential help at edge rusher and picks at No. 19 overall in the first round.

More often, Anudike-Uzomah has been seen as a consensus second-rounder in a deep group of edge rushing prospects.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Anudike-Uzomah, 21, was a two-year starter at Kansas State, earning first-team All-Big 12 as a sophomore and second-team All-American plus Big 12 defensive player of the year as a junior. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 44 overall player and No. 7 edge rusher. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Cowboys DE Dante Fowler.

During his three-year college career, Anudike-Uzomah appeared in 33 games and made 27 starts. He recorded 100 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and one interception.