Kentucky QB Will Levis Declaring For 2023 Draft

Kentucky QB Will Levis said during a Twitter space with Blue Chips. that he will, in fact, be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Levis is still unsure whether he’ll participate in Kentucky’s bowl game, but a decision is expected at some point in the near future.

Levis, 23, is widely considered to be a first-round pick in this year’s draft class and is among the top players at his position. Some evaluators even see Levis as the best quarterback in next year’s class.

Levis originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring for the 2021 season.

During his college career at both Penn State and Kentucky, Levis completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards passing, 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 38 games. He also rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.