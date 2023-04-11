Kentucky QB Will Levis Taking Top 30 Visit With Buccaneers

According to Tom Pelissero, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting Kentucky QB Will Levis for a top 30 visit this week.

There have been reports that Levis has fans in some NFL buildings, but it remains to be seen just how high he’ll go this year.

The expectation has been that Levis will be a first-round pick but some analysts have indicated a fall into the later first- or early second could be possible. If that happens, Tampa Bay could be an option at No. 19 overall in the first round.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Levis, 23, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 3 quarterback and No. 13 overall player. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Jay Cutler.

During his college career at Penn State and Kentucky, Levis completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards passing, 46 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions over four seasons and 38 games. He also rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.