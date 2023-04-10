Kentucky QB Will Levis Will Visit With Falcons

Jordan Schultz reports that Kentucky QB Will Levis will have a top-30 visit with the Falcons this week.

Levis recently had a private workout with the Colts and will also meet with the Titans on Monday, as well as the Panthers later on.

While Carolina is believed to be picking between other options with the top pick, they’re doing their due diligence on the top four prospects.

The Titans might be in range at No. 11 to take Levis if he gets past the Colts at No. 4. The Falcons are also in this mix as they hold the No. 8 overall draft pick.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

There have been reports that Levis has fans in some NFL buildings, but it remains to be seen just how high he’ll go this year.

The expectation has been that Levis will be a first-round pick but some analysts have indicated a fall into the later first- or early second could be possible.

Levis, 23, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 3 quarterback and No. 13 overall player. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Jay Cutler.

During his college career at Penn State and Kentucky, Levis completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards passing, 46 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions over four seasons and 38 games. He also rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.