Kirk Cousins Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out For Week 17

Adam Schefter reports that Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Schefter says that Cousins had symptoms and self-reported them to the team before producing a positive test.

The Vikings have already confirmed the news:

The #Vikings have placed QB Kirk Cousins on Reserve/COVID-19. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 31, 2021

Given that Cousins is unvaccinated, he’s out for Sunday night’s game against the Packers.

Vikings backup QB Sean Mannion is currently on the COVID-19 list, which means rookie Kellen Mond and Kyle Sloter are the only available quarterbacks for Minnesota at this time.

Minnesota is fighting for a playoff spot right now.

Cousins, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Redskins back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons by Washington.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract last year.

In 2021, Cousins has appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,971 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown.