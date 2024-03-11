Kirk Cousins To Test Free Agency, Plans To Negotiate With Falcons

According to Dianna Russini, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins plans to test free agency and will begin discussions with the Falcons when they’re allowed at noon today.

Russini previously reported Cousins was going to inform the Viking about whether or not he would test the market by Sunday night.

Minnesota and Atlanta seem like the top two contenders for Cousins at this point and an answer on his future could be coming in the next 90 minutes.

Cousins, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He’s in the final year of that deal in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Cousins appeared in eight games for the Vikings and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

