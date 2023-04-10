Kliff Kingsbury Expected To Be Hired As QBs Coach At USC

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury is expected to join Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC as their quarterback’s coach.

Kingsbury interviewed with the Texans for their offensive coordinator job before they went with 49ers assistant Bobby Slowik. He also had some discussions with the Ravens about a role.

Interestingly enough, Kingsbury took the offensive coordinator job at USC before the Cardinals stepped him and hired him as their head coach.

Kingsbury, 43, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator but he resigned from the job after just a month after receiving interest from the NFL. He was subsequently hired by the Cardinals.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury has led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.