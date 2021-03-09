Kyle Long Signs With Agent, Planning NFL Return

Adam Schefter confirms a report from Macon Gunter that former NFL OL Kyle Long has signed with an agent and is looking at returning to play.

Gunter says Long is 315 pounds and in great shape. He was mulling a return last offseason but nothing ever materialized.

Injuries led to the Bears moving on from Long following the 2019 season so it will be interesting to see if he has anything left in the tank after some time off to recover.

Long, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2013. He agreed to a restructured contract after missing half the 2018 season which eliminated the 2021 year of Long’s contract, made 2020 a team option and turned $2.5 million of his base salary into incentives.

Long became an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

In 2019, Long was limited to appearing in four games for the Bears, making four starts for them.

We’ll have more regarding Long as the news is available.