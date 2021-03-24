Kyle Rudolph Signs Contract With Giants

According to Ian Rapoport, new Giants TE Kyle Rudolph has in fact signed his deal despite some late drama with a foot injury.

The team flagged Rudolph’s foot during his entry physical and was concerned about how it was healing. In the past, these types of situations have led to deals being voided, but the Giants and Rudolph were able to avoid that here.

The initial agreement between the two sides was for a two-year deal worth up to $14 million. Mike Garafolo reports the Giants have honored that agreement.

Rudolph will have surgery on his foot to correct the issue shortly and the expectation is he’ll be ready for Week 1.

Rudolph, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $36,500,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $7,275,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2019.

Rudolph was set to make a base salary of $7.65 million for the 2021 season when the Vikings released him with a post-June 1 designation.

In 2020, Rudolph appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and caught 28 passes for 334 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rudolph and the Giants as the news is available.