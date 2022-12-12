Kyler Murray Carted Off With Non-Contact Knee Injury

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact injury during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Patriots.

The Cardinals have confirmed that Murray has a knee injury.

Murray was surrounded by players from both teams before being carted off the field and being replaced by Colt McCoy.

Murray, 25, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona this summer.

Entering today’s game, Murray had appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 415 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Murray as the news is available.