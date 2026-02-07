Kyler Murray Could Still Be Back With Cardinals In 2026?

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, there remains a chance that the Cardinals could keep QB Kyler Murray on their roster in 2026.

Fowler adds that new Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur is familiar with Murray and could opt to try to retain the former number one overall pick, which would make veteran QB Jacoby Brissett a trade candidate

However, Fowler points out that teams like the Falcons and the Jets could attempt to lure him away from Arizona.

One NFC source recently told Josh Weinfuss they thought the asking price would start with a second-round pick, and that the Cardinals would be willing to move off of Murray at that price. Another league source thought it would be a third-round pick, comparing Murray to Raiders QB Geno Smith, who was traded for a third last year. This source told Weinfuss that while Murray “is a more talented player,” Smith was more consistent the season before he was dealt.

Murray’s trade market is expected to be limited by his contract this upcoming offseason. He has $36.8 million in guarantees for 2026 already and earns another $19.5 million in 2027 guarantees in March. Arizona can cut Murray to avoid the latter, but it would trigger an overall dead money charge of $57 million.

Before the Cardinals fired HC Jonathan Gannon, it seemed certain that the former No. 1 pick had played his last snap in Arizona.

Murray sprained his foot in Week 5 and was kept on the active roster for a month. He seemed on the verge of returning before the Cardinals abruptly pivoted and named veteran Jacoby Brissett the starter, placing Murray on injured reserve. He missed the remainder of the season.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray then signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Murray and the Cardinals as the news is available.