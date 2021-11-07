Kyler Murray & DeAndre Hopkins Inactive, Cardinals Starting Colt McCoy

The Arizona Cardinals announced that QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins would be out for their game against San Francisco. The team will start veteran QB Colt McCoy in place of Murray.

Murray, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The contract has a fifth-year option for the Cardinals to pick up in 2022.

In 2021, Murray has appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He also rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Murray and Hopkins when it becomes available.