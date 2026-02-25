Kyler Murray Hasn’t Spoken With GM Monti Ossenfort Since Season Ended

According to Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has not talked with GM Monti Ossenfort since the end of last season.

A source reached out to Weinfuss to say that was different than the impression Ossenfort created with some of his comments at the Combine on Tuesday. Ossenfort was asked whether he has sat down with Murray to talk about last season and what Murray wants in the future.

“Yeah, I’ve always had a good dialogue with Kyler,” Ossenfort said. “And I’d say [last season] wasn’t up to what Kyler wanted. It wasn’t up to what any of us wanted as a season as a whole.

“And, so, when you have the kind of year that we had, there’s a lot of room for improvement, and so we got to find a way to do that, not only at that position, in all positions, but that’s what we’re all focused on, is getting better and moving forward.”

Arizona has not confirmed one way or another what its plans are with Murray. But the expectation for quite some time has been that the Cardinals plan to move on, and this is another clue pointing in that direction.

It remains to be seen whether the Cardinals can find a trade partner for Murray, or whether his guaranteed salary over the next two years forces the team to release him.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray then signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Murray and the Cardinals as the news is available.