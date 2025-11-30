Kyler Murray Not Expected To Return This Week Despite Being Eligible

According to Ian Rapoport, there’s not a sense that Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is ready to return to practice this week despite clearing the four-game minimum after being placed on injured reserve.

Rapoport says it still seems like Murray’s foot injury needs more time to heal and the Cardinals will continue to roll with veteran QB Jacoby Brissett in the starting lineup.

While there’s still a good amount of time for Murray to return this year, it continues to look like there’s a strong possibility that the former No. 1 pick has played his last snap in Arizona.

Murray sprained his foot in Week 5 and was kept on the active roster for a month. He seemed on the verge of returning before the Cardinals abruptly pivoted and named Brissett the starter, placing Murray on injured reserve.

There were some mixed messages from the team but it seems like they might have made the switch even if Murray hadn’t been injured. That’s led to a widespread belief that the Cardinals will trade or cut Murray this offseason.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Murray and the Cardinals as the news is available.