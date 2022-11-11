Kyler Murray Will Be Game-Time Decision

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday that QB Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision for the game against the Rams.

Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Should Murray be held out, Colt McCoy would draw the start for the Cardinals.

Murray, 25, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona this summer.

In 2022, Murray has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards receiving, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 359 yards and two touchdowns.