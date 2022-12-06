Lamar Jackson Diagnosed With Sprained PCL

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens have diagnosed QB Lamar Jackson with a sprained PCL which knocked him from this past week’s win against the Broncos.

Schefter adds sprained PCLs usually come with a timeline of one to three weeks missed, so the good news is Jackson should be back at some point this season.

The bad news is Baltimore will have to manage without him for potentially the rest of the month.

Jackson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.