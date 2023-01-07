Lamar Jackson Has ‘Strong Chance’ To Return For Playoffs

Adam Schefter reports that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a “strong chance” to return for the team’s playoff game next week, even though Jackson hasn’t practiced in over a month and still has swelling in his knee.

According to Ian Rapoport, Ravens HC John Harbaugh is “hopeful” Jackson can return, as the quarterback has told people he believes he’ll be good to go in the playoffs.

However, Rapoport adds that others who have monitored Jackson’s knee injury closely aren’t so sure.

Jackson is dealing with a sprained PCL and has missed the last month.

The Ravens have been starting Tyler Huntly in place of Jackson.

Jackson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.