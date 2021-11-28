Latest On Bears & HC Matt Nagy

According to Jason La Canfora, it’s common knowledge inside the organization that Bears HC Matt Nagy‘s job is in jeopardy this season, even if he wasn’t fired after Thanksgiving.

La Canfora says the team had internal discussions regarding Nagy’s job status last year and made him aware that significant improvement was expected in 2021. That has not happened. Chicago is 4-7 and the schedule gets tough the next few weeks.

La Canfora adds if the Bears make a move, as it’s looking increasingly likely will happen at some point, they are expected to consider Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich, Bills OC Brian Daboll and Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.

Chicago has long eyed Northwestern HC Pat Fitzgerald but he signed an extension to remain in his post last year and La Canfora’s sources say he’s not interested in taking the Bears job at this time.

The Bears could also move on from GM Ryan Pace, per La Canfora, as his performance on the job has also come under fire.

Nagy, 43, was hired by the Bears in January of 2018 to become their head coach. His NFL coaching career began with the Eagles as an intern back in 2008. He worked his way up to offensive quality control coach in 2011 before departing to join Chiefs HC Andy Reid‘s staff as their quarterback coach.

After the Eagles hired Doug Pederson, the Chiefs elevated Nagy to offensive coordinator. Reid elected to turn over play-calling duties to Nagy during the season, which led to him being hired by the Bears as their head coach in 2018.

In four seasons with the Bears, Nagy has a record of 32-27 (54.2 percent) with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 record in the postseason.

We’ll have more on the Bears and Matt Nagy as the news is available.