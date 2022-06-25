Latest On Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports that despite persisting rumors regarding the Panthers and Seahawks, things are currently at a standstill regarding any potential trades for Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

“It’s quiet, for now,” one anonymous league source told Wilson.

Josina Anderson recently reported that the Seahawks still have a “high level of interest” in trading for Mayfield and are doing their due diligence as they are possibly open to extending his contract.

The Seahawks have maintained that they’re looking forward to Drew Lock and Geno Smith competing for the job, but it appears as though there’s still a chance Mayfield could end up in Seattle.

Money has reportedly been a sticking point in trade talks, as Mayfield is owed an $18.898 million salary in 2022 and Cleveland so far has been unwilling to eat most of this.

The Browns have made it known they do not plan to cut Mayfield, meaning this situation could drag out for a long time if no trade partner is found.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski recently commented on Mayfield still being on the roster.

“I think it’s a unique situation,” Stefanski said, via Wilson. “We need to see how it plays out. All of us would love an answer, yes or no, but that’s not the reality. … I think we’ll see. I think everybody understands the situation, and we’re hoping there’s closure to it at some point.”

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.