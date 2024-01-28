Latest On Commanders Coaching Search

According to Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders plan to hold second interviews with several candidates this coming week, including four who are coaching for teams playing in the conference championship games today.

The list includes:

Lions OC Ben Johnson Lions DC Aaron Glenn Ravens DC Mike Macdonald Ravens DL coach/assistant HC Anthony Weaver Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Johnson has been considered the frontrunner for a couple of weeks now but Schefter says multiple sources told him other strong candidates are “very much in play.”

He says it’s possible Washington could still end up hiring Johnson but it’s clear he got some pushback to the idea that the team has made a final decision.

Ian Rapoport says Quinn in particular is a strong candidate and has made quite an impression on the Washington brass. He adds the team could even do a third round of interviews.

With only one other team (Seattle) still looking for a head coach, Washington can afford to be patient and take some time finalizing the search.

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense ranked No. 3 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on the Commanders coaching search as the news is available.