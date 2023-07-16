Latest On Contract Talks Between Panthers & OLB Brian Burns

According to Darin Gantt of the team website, the Panthers have put a contract offer on the table for OLB Brian Burns.

However, Gantt notes the entire edge rusher market is in a little bit of a holding pattern as agents and players wait to see where 49ers DE Nick Bosa‘s deal comes in at.

Bosa could sign a deal that makes him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, north of $30 million per year. Burns won’t get that much but Gantt points out Bosa’s deal would raise the floor for all edge rusher contracts.

Most of the NFL, including Carolina, is set to report to training camp in the next couple of weeks, and Gantt says ideally the two sides would put pen to paper on a new deal before the first practice.

Burns, 25, was drafted by the Panthers No. 16 overall in the first round out of Florida State in 2019. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $13,540,186 rookie contract that included a $7,867,408 signing bonus.

The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option for Burns for the 2023 season. It will cost Carolina $16.012 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Burns appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 63 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three pass defenses.

We’ll have more on the Panthers and Burns as the news is available.