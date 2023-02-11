Latest On Derek Carr, Raiders, Saints

Dan Graziano of ESPN says that most people he speaks to around the NFL remain skeptical that the Raiders will be able to trade QB Derek Carr before his salary becomes guaranteed for 2023, largely because Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract and veto a potential deal.

While the Saints are clearly interested in Carr, Graziano explains that he could just wait out the Raiders and then sign with New Orleans after he’s released. Beyond that, there’s really no incentive for him to do the Raiders a favor based on how things went at the end of last year.

Should the Raiders hold on to Carr through Wednesday, his 2023 salary of $32.9 million becomes guaranteed. Graziano says it would be a big risk for the Raiders to keep Carr that number with the goal of trading him.

The other issue with a potential trade is that even if the Raiders find a willing partner, the Raiders would have to hole Carr’s $32.9 million cap number until March 15 when trades can officially be processed.

The best way to fix this would be for Carr to rework his contract to fit his new team’s cap situation better.

Jeremy Fowler is not ruling out a trade to the Saints, however. Fowler explains that the Raiders are asking just a third-round pick for Carr and there’s a chance the Saints could commit to Carr’s $40.4 million guarantee that is due Wednesday.

Although, Fowler admits that the feeling around the NFL is that the Saints would still like to lower this figure. It’s really just a question of whether Carr would even get the $33 million he’s due should he be a free agent this offseason.

Carr completed his visit with the Saints on Thursday.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

In 2022, Carr appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards.

We’ll have more regarding Carr as the news is available.