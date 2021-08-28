Latest On Deshaun Watson

Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports that no trade involving Texans QB Deshaun Watson is regarded as imminent at this time, despite conversations and speculation going around about his status.

Wilson confirms that the Dolphins have talked to the Texans about Watson, but he says there hasn’t been an offer in line with what Houston would want in return for Watson. The Dolphins reportedly haven’t closed the door on potentially acquiring Watson and have yet to make a determination on Tua Tagovailoa. Wilson says Miami is not inclined to bid against themselves and trade talks between the two teams have reached an impasse.

According to Wilson, the Texans want at least three first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and players to consider parting ways with Watson. Beyond that, Wilson says Houston is not inclined to rush anything with Watson and they aren’t interested in conditional draft picks as part of a potential deal for their star quarterback.

Multiple sources have told Wilson that Watson would waive his no-trade clause for the Dolphins and Panthers. However, sources have told Wilson that Carolina is sticking with quarterback Sam Darnold at this time and the Broncos are doing the same with Teddy Bridgewater.

As for the Eagles, Wilson reports that Eagles executive VP Howie Roseman has conducted extensive due diligence into Watson’s legal situation. However, Watson isn’t willing to waive his no-trade clause to end up in Philadelphia.

Earlier in the day, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that there’s “mounting chatter” Watson will be traded in the coming days.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports later reported that the Dolphins have emerged as the “frontrunner” in trade talks with the Texans for Watson.

Robinson’s sources have said that teams angled for pick protections in any trade in order to mitigate a potential NFL suspension or criminal prosecution tied to ongoing investigations by the FBI, Harris County prosecutor and Houston Police regarding the sexual assault allegations from several women.

It should be mentioned that the serious accusations against Watson have yet to be resolved. He’s facing 22 civil cases right now and it remains to be seen how all of this plays out.

Watson has had an odd summer that has consisted of him serving as the Texans’ No. 4 quarterback and seeing time at running back in safety while sitting out a good majority of practice while his situation plays out. The NFL hasn’t placed him on the commissioner’s exempt list, but their investigation into the allegations against him are ongoing.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.