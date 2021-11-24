Latest On Developing Situation With Vikings DE Everson Griffen

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement on a developing situation regarding DE Everson Griffen.

Griffen made a few posts on social media early this morning that have people concerned for his well-being.

The police also released a statement with more details, including that a weapon was fired, no one is hurt and Griffen still refuses to come out of his residence.

Here is the update on the Everson Griffen situation from Minnetrista Police pic.twitter.com/4UDUq8DqR3 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) November 24, 2021

It appears this is still an ongoing situation. Vikings HC Mike Zimmer addressed reporters this morning and says he does not know yet if Griffen is okay. Obviously, his well-being comes before any football concerns.

There are some parallels here to a situation in 2018 where Griffen appeared to have a mental health breakdown. We’re hoping for the best for Griffen and his family.

Griffen, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2010. He signed a six-year, $75 million contract that includes $34 million guaranteed in 2017, but the Vikings declined to pick up his option in 2020, which allowed him to become a free agent.

The Cowboys signed Griffen to a one-year, $6 million contract this offseason. However, they later traded him to the Lions before the deadline. The Vikings re-signed him this offseason.

In 2021, Griffen has appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and Lions and recorded 15 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 64 edge rusher out of 109 qualifying players.