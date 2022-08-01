Latest On Falcons LB Deion Jones’ Future In Atlanta

According to Jeff Schultz, the Falcons have tried and have been unsuccessful so far to trade LB Deion Jones.

However, Schultz adds the Falcons have decided not to release Jones yet, as they believe he won’t be a distraction to the team.

He’s currently recovering from shoulder surgery this offseason and is on the PUP list.

The cap savings from releasing Jones would be minimal, but Atlanta has made an effort to clean up their books with an eye on the future this offseason. They also made a number of additions at linebacker this offseason, suggesting Jones might not be in their plans on the field.

Jones, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.

Jones is set to make base salaries of $9.64 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 137 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and six pass deflections.

We’ll have more on the Falcons and Jones as the news is available.