Latest On Jets & Holdout EDGE Haason Reddick

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, it’s considered a long shot for the Jets to have holdout EDGE Haason Reddick for their season opener against the 49ers on Monday. Russini adds that “it’s unclear if he’ll show up after that either.”

Reddick clearly wants a new contract and while the Jets have told him “show up, then we’ll talk,” it doesn’t sound like Reddick is all that interested in returning to the team unless there’s a long-term deal waiting for him.

Russini reports that Reddick drove from his home in Camden, N.J. to Jersey City to attend a charity event that was 35 minutes from the Jets facility, but didn’t stop by Florham Park.

Russini does say that there has been communication between the player’s agency and the team. However, she’s told Reddick is operating with the “mindset that he will die on this sword.”

Reddick has been holding out of training camp in search of a new deal or a raise on his current deal, which is set to pay him $14.25 million in base salary. Top pass rushers right now are making about double that in average annual salary.

Reddick, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on the Jets and Reddick as the news is available.