49ers QBs Coach Brian Griese Declined Interview With Jets

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, 49ers QB coach Brian Griese declined an interview request from the Jets for their head coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated look at the Jets’ search:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Declined)

(Declined) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Maryland HC Mike Locksley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders DC Joe Whitt (Requested)

(Requested) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

New York’s interview requests have been trickling out. If Griese were to get the job, he’d leapfrog all the way from position coach to head coach without a stop as a coordinator.

Griese, 49, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 1998. He played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Broncos, Dolphins, Buccaneers and Bears.

Griese was hired by ESPN as an analyst for the 2009 season. He eventually worked his way up to the Monday Night Football booth in 2020. However, he left to take the 49ers QB coach job in 2022.