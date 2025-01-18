AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix had a strong rookie debut as Denver’s starting quarterback, leading them to a 10-7 record with 3,775 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Sean Payton is confident they found their franchise quarterback.

“I’m real encouraged, and I’m glad that he’s with us and that it worked out the way it did,” Payton said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s site. “I think it’s all in front of him. And I said this before, I think we found that player that can lead us and be what we need, relative to having the success we’re used to having. I think we found it.”

Broncos GM George Paton agreed with Payton, saying Nix showed poise and leadership beyond his years.

“Bo was a pro the minute he walked in the building for rookie minicamp,” Paton said. “You saw the poise throughout the season, poise beyond his years. … Just the leadership. He was a captain as a rookie, and that’s tough. Man, the team embraced him. You just look at that — the intangible piece — and then you look at the talent and what he did on the field. A lot of the games looked like they did at Oregon: very accurate, can process, makes quick decisions. He doesn’t put the ball in harm’s way too often. Third [fewest] sacks. We talked about that all through the draft process. You saw the arm. He’s got really good arm talent. I think the thing that you search for through the draft process is he never flinched. We’d be behind in games, [and] we always came back. We didn’t always win them. We’re always looking for that ‘it’ factor. You go to Kansas City, that tough environment, he brings us back in field-goal range. The Raiders. You could name a bunch of games. Cincinnati. That’s a tough place to play.”

Broncos owner Greg Penner was also impressed by Nix, praising his ability to perform in big moments and preparation throughout the week.

“I was incredibly impressed with Bo, both on and off the field,” Penner said. “It never seemed like any moment was too big for him. We had some big moments this year. He battled throughout games. [I] never saw him give up or let up, even when things weren’t going our way. I think he’s got all the physical traits that you need to be a great quarterback. Mentally, he’s sharp. The players respond to him. His teammates love him. In terms of the offseason, he’s an incredibly hard worker and loves studying tape, loves being in the gym. I think that will serve him well this offseason as he builds for the future, and I know he’s going to be better next year.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid expects both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt to see significant snaps at running back this weekend against the Texans.

“You take a beating at that position,” Reid said, via The Athletic. “I think they were smart with it. With those two, I don’t know how I’ll divvy up (the touches). I would imagine it would just end up being the same. They will both be in there battling.”

Hunt joined the team after the start of the season, he said he finally feels like he’s in football shape after missing training camp and the preseason.

“Honestly, I feel a lot better,” Hunt said. “My body has finally adjusted to going in each week and throwing my body around. I’ve done a lot of running.”

Hunt said that he and Pacheco complement each other perfectly and the two can keep each other fresh.

“I love Isiah, man,” Hunt said. “He’s definitely an energetic person and he brings that fire, too. I love that about him. It’s good to have him back and we can keep each other fresh.”

Raiders

Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby believes that the next head coach of the team will be the difference between the team still playing at this time of year in 2026.

“You know, the future of the Raiders, obviously I think everybody kind of knows what’s going on,” Crosby said, via NFL.com. “I mean like I said I’m there every morning, we just talked about it, and it’s very eerie around there I would say, a lot of new changes and things like that. At the end of the day, the most important thing to me, like you said, is stability and winning. I want the chance to actually win and be in those games, be playing at this time of the year. I know what I bring to the table as a leader and as a player and I want everyone else on board. My main focus is being in that environment. So whoever is going to give the Raiders the best chance to do that, I’m all on board for that.”

Crosby also opened up on Good Morning Football about his future with Las Vegas.

“Right now I’m just focused on my process and my day-to-day and getting healthy, we’re going to see what happens with the coaching situation,” Crosby mentioned. “You know I’ve been with the Raiders for six years, I’m currently under contract, but I think I’ve talked about it before, I have no guaranteed money left, there’s a lot of things that need to be discussed, we’re going to do that and focus on taking it one step at a time, and we’ll move accordingly. For me, I’m happy in general, get to spend some more time with my daughter around this time of year, and we’ll let it all play out how it’s supposed to. So regardless, I’m in a great place, and we’re going to have those discussions real soon.”