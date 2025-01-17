Jets Complete Interview With Brian Flores For HC Job

The New York Jets announced Friday that they’ve completed their interview with Vikings DC Brian Flores for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Jets’ job:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Interviewed)

Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interviewed)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown (Interviewed)

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Interviewed)

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Maryland HC Mike Locksley (Interviewed)

Commanders DC Joe Whitt (Requested)

Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

49ers QBs coach Brian Griese (Declined)

There has been some buzz about a Flores, Ryan Grigson and Josh McCown pairing in New York.

Flores, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.