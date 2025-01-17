Jets Interviewing Three Head-Coaching Candidates Friday

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Jets are scheduled to interview Vikings DC Brian Flores, Packers DC Jeff Hafley and Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown for their head coaching job on Friday.

Here’s the updated look at the Jets’ search:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Maryland HC Mike Locksley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders DC Joe Whitt (Requested)

(Requested) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

Flores, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

McCown, 45, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2002. He played for several teams including the Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers, and Browns before signing a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

The Jets brought McCown back on a one-year contract worth $10 million for the 2018 season. McCown later joined the Eagles on a one-year contract in 2019.

The Eagles signed McCown out of retirement and added him to their practice squad at the start of the 2020 season. Houston later added him to their active roster.

After retiring for good, McCown drew some interest for the Texans head coaching job before eventually being hired by the Panthers as their QB coach ahead of the 2023 season. However, he was let go by the team along with RB coach Duce Staley back in November of 2023.

The Vikings then hired McCown as their quarterbacks coach in 2024.

For his career, McCown completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,727 yards, 98 touchdowns, and 82 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hafley, 45, began his coaching career at WPI back in 2011. From there, he worked for Albany, Pittsburgh and Rutgers before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their assistant defensive backs coach

Hafley had stints with the Browns and 49ers before becoming the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. Boston College hired him as their head coach the following year and he held the position until Green Bay hired him as their defensive coordinator last offseason.

In 2024, the Packers’ defense ranked No. 5 in fewest yards allowed, No. 6 in fewest points allowed, No. 7 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 13 in fewest passing yards allowed.