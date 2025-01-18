Falcons Hiring Jeff Ulbrich As Defensive Coordinator

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are hiring Jeff Ulbrich as their defensive coordinator.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Falcons’ job:

Former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo

Michigan DC Wink Martindale

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich

Former Cardinals HC Steve Wilks

Packers DBs coach Derrick Ansley

Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown

The Falcons opted to move on from defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake after the season.

Ulbrich was considered to be one of the top coordinator candidates this cycle, so this is a pretty good hire for Raheem Morris.

Ulbrich, 47, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Hawaii in 2000. After a ten-year playing career, all in San Francisco, Ulbrich entered the coaching ranks with the Seahawks as an assistant special teams coach.

Ulbrich later joined the Falcons in 2015 as a LB coach and rose to interim defensive coordinator in 2020. He joined the Jets as their defensive coordinator in 2021 and was named interim head coach after the organization parted ways with Robert Saleh in October.

In 2024, the Jets rank No. 5 in the NFL in total defense and No. 21 in scoring. They are also No. 5 in passing yards allowed and No. 15 in rushing yards allowed.