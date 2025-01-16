AFC Notes: Jets Coaching Buzz, Josh McDaniels, Bills, Patriots

Bills
- Bills HC Sean McDermott said fourth-round RB Ray Davis remains in concussion protocol and OL Alec Anderson will be limited during Wednesday’s walkthrough. (Joe Buscaglia)
Jets
- Regarding the possibility of the Jets taking Michigan DL Mason Graham at No. 7 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Connor Hughes of SNY thinks New York should address another position outside of the interior defensive line and target Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan, Missouri WR Luther Burden, Michigan CB Will Johnson, or LSU OT Will Campbell.
- Hughes could see the Jets making their head coach and general manager decision by the end of this week or early on next week.
- According to Hughes, there’s chatter in NFL circles about New York landing Vikings DC Brian Flores as their head coach and pairing him with Ryan Grigson as GM and QB coach Josh McCown as offensive coordinator.
- Hughes also reports a source within the Vikings said there’s been talk about Flores, Grigson, and McCown pairing up for Flores’ potential coaching staff.
- As for the possibility of the Jets bringing back Rex Ryan, Hughes hears it is, “highly, highly, highly unlikely to happen.”
Patriots
- New Patriots HC Mike Vrabel says the Patriots will start the process of building a coaching staff today, with Josh McDaniels on a “very long list” of offensive coordinator candidates. Vrabel adds it could take a few weeks or longer to build out his staff. (Andrew Callahan)
- Vrabel said he’s “more than comfortable” with the setup with Eliot Wolf and wouldn’t be here if he wasn’t. The two met for a few hours Tuesday morning to go over the roster and staff. (Doug Kyed)
