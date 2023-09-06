Latest On Justin Jefferson Contract Talks

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini asked Vikings WR Justin Jefferson about the status of negotiations with the team on a new deal. Jefferson declined to comment but grinned and told Russini he “doesn’t like to discuss his business.”

Russini adds based on her conversations, she thinks a new deal could be announced in the very near future.

Jefferson has practiced in full during training camp and the preseason, while both sides have stayed quiet on the state of talks.

He has two more years remaining on his rookie contract, including the fifth-year option. This is the first year he’s eligible for an extension.

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson just finished the third year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract that included a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 128 receptions on 184 targets for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He added four carries for 24 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Jefferson as the news is available.