Latest On Klint Kubiak, Raiders & Cardinals Coaching Searches

One fellow coaching candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching vacancy believes the top target is Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, per Jeremy Fowler.

“It’s probably his job to lose,” they predicted to Fowler.

Fowler added the Raiders plan to make their decision on their next head coach after interviewing Kubiak on Saturday. He also has a second interview set up with the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Pauline wrote this week that he got the sense Kubiak would rather return to the Seahawks for another year rather than take the Cardinals’ head coaching job but they have a chance to convince him otherwise.

He’s been more optimistic about Kubiak ending up with Las Vegas.

Because the Seahawks are playing in the Super Bowl, the Raiders and Cardinals couldn’t officially hire him until after the game on February 8. However, those two are the only teams without a head coach still, so they can afford to be patient.

If the Raiders don’t hire Kubiak, they’ve also been linked heavily to Broncos QB coach Davis Webb, as it’s believed they want a coach with a background on offense.

The Cardinals had a second interview with Rams OC Mike LaFleur this week. Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver was also a finalist, while a third, Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile, seems to be returning to Jacksonville.

Kubiak, 38, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

From there, the 49ers hired Kubiak last offseason as their passing game coordinator. He joined the Saints as their offensive coordinator in February 2024 and was hired as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

In 2025, the Seahawks’ offense ranked No. 8 in yards, No. 3 in points scored, No. 10 in rushing yards and No. 8 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on Kubiak, the Raiders and the Cardinals as the news is available.