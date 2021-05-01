Latest On Packers & Aaron Rodgers

Packers’ President and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the situation with QB Aaron Rodgers as a part of his monthly column on the team’s website. He confirms that GM Brian Gutekunst and HC Matt LaFleur have been working alongside him to solve the issue with Rodgers.
“This is an issue that we have been working on for several months,” Murphy wrote on Packers.com. “Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron’s concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader.”
- Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports reported that last year’s selection of QB Jordan Love is at the heart of Rodgers’ issues with Green Bay and could ultimately end up holding out or simply retiring. Rodgers has reportedly indicated that a resolution may not be possible Gutekunst remains as the GM.
- Gutekunst spoke with the media following the draft about Rodgers wanting him gone as GM: “Aaron hasn’t said anything like that to me and certainly hasn’t said anything publicly. I think that’s a little unfair to put that on him. Certainly don’t like to hear those things, but no, nothing’s been communicated directly to me.” (Rob Demovsky)
- Gutekunst on his communication with Rodgers and his input on personnel during his time in Green Bay: “Over the past three years since I’ve been doing this, I’ve always welcomed that input … that input would be vitally important to me if he’s willing to give it.” (Matt Schneidman)
- According to Gutekunst, the Packers had conversations with veteran quarterbacks before the draft and might consider adding a rookie, as regardless of what happens with Rodgers the team wants to bring in competition for camp. (Schneidman)
- LaFleur said during his press conference that he simply could not fathom Rodgers leaving Green Bay: “This guy is our quarterback. He’s the leader of our team. I want nothing more than to have him back. I can’t even take my brain to that spot right now. I just want to do everything in my power to ensure that doesn’t happen.” (Wood)
- Rodgers declined to talk to NBC at the Kentucky Derby and told Mike Tirico he did not want to speak on camera: “He didn’t want to talk on camera. I can tell ya, I characterize Aaron as disappointed that news has come out of this rift with the Packers. He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise. There is a chasm between management and the reigning NFL MVP. We’re just not sure how this is going to play out. Watch closely over the next couple of weeks to see what we hear from the Packers’ side and when Aaron does speak.” (Ian Rapoport)
- Gutekunst says he hasn’t thought about how Rodgers’ situation might affect contract negotiations with star WR Davante Adams. “This is a terrific football team, we have a great organization. I think any player would be thrilled to play here.” (Ryan Wood)
- Ian Rapoport reports that the Broncos could potentially be a preferred trade destination for Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers if he decides to leave Green Bay.
