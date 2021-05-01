Latest On Packers & Aaron Rodgers

Packers’ President and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the situation with QB Aaron Rodgers as a part of his monthly column on the team’s website. He confirms that GM Brian Gutekunst and HC Matt LaFleur have been working alongside him to solve the issue with Rodgers.

“This is an issue that we have been working on for several months,” Murphy wrote on Packers.com. “Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron’s concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader.”