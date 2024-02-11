Latest On Pending Contract Talks Between Dolphins & Tua Tagovailoa

According to NFL Media, the Dolphins and QB Tua Tagovailoa would like to wrap up negotiations sooner rather than later so the situation isn’t hanging over the team into the season.

However, there are going to be real challenges to work through to settle on a number that makes sense for both Miami and Tagovailoa, and NFL Media says the deal won’t be cheap.

In fact, with the growing salary cap and Tagovailoa’s career season in 2023, NFL Media pegs $55 million a year as within the range of outcomes for a long-term deal. That would equal the current top of the market.

At the Pro Bowl, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins indicated the goal is to sign a long-term deal this offseason.

“There’s been communication,” Tagovailoa said. “I think the thing with that right now is I’m just letting the team talk to my agent and let them work that out.”

Tagovailoa, 25, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins did, however, pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Tagovailoa appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Tagovailoa as the news is available.