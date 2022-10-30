Latest On Potential Alvin Kamara Trade

According to New Orleans Dot Football’s Nick Underhill, the Saints aren’t shopping RB Alvin Kamara and have no plans to trade him currently.

Of course, plans change and that report doesn’t say the Saints aren’t getting interest in Kamara. According to a report from NFL Media, the Saints aren’t holding a fire sale but they would be willing to deal Kamara for a package similar to what the Panthers got for RB Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers sent second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 for McCaffrey.

Like McCaffrey, Kamara restructured his deal this offseason and is quite affordable for the 2022 season. A trade would leave the Saints with more than $14 million in dead cap in 2023, but it would get him off the books.

The report adds that’s manageable compared to other Saints veterans who could draw interest, like WR Michael Thomas or DE Cameron Jordan.

There have been some conflicting reports on Kamara’s status ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

Kamara, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. Kamara was in the final year of his four-year, $3.85 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He’s set to make a base salary of $9.4 million in 2023.

In 2022, Kamara has appeared in five games for the Saints and rushed for 351 yards on 77 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with 24 receptions on 35 targets for 191 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Kamara as the news is available.