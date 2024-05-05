Saints Include Up To $9M Of Incentives In RT Ryan Ramczyk’s Reworked Deal

The Saints restructured RT Ryan Ramczyk’s contract this offseason and included $6.5 million guaranteed.

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints included salary escalators that include:

$1 million for being an All Pro

Up to $6 million in play-time incentives

$1 million for playing 90 percent of the Saints offensive snaps and the team winning a playoff game

$1 million for being selected to the Pro Bowl

In total, this comes out to $9 million of incentives.

The problem is that prior reports have indicated that Ramczyk may not play this season due to his knee issues.

Underhill says he’s “still not expecting anything from him this season, but that’s how he can earn back the money if he surprises everyone and plays this year.”

Ramczyk, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.891 million contract when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

Ramcyzk was set to make $11.064 million for the 2021 season on the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $96 million extension with the team.

He made a $14 million base salary for the 2023 season. His cap number was previously set to be $27.025 million for the 2024 season before they restructured his deal this offseason to lower that number to $12.86 million.

In 2023, Ramczyk appeared in and started 12 games for the Saints at right tackle.