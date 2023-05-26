Latest On Potential DeAndre Hopkins Trade

According to Mike Jones of The Athletic, front office executives around the NFL believe it’s unlikely any team would be willing to trade for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

The belief is Hopkins likely wants a new multi-year contract, but teams that could make sense for him face cap challenges teams if they were to acquire him.

Hopkins said recently that he would like to play for a team with stability in terms of the front office and coaching staff, a great quarterback and a solid defense.

The problem is teams that could make sense such as the Chiefs, Bills, Chargers, Ravens and Eagles all have limited cap space. Even the Patriots, who have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Hopkins, have around $12 million or so of cap room and there are questions at quarterback there.

Jones says that six front-office executives he’s spoken to say they’ve heard no chatter about teams in pursuit of a Hopkins trade.

Two of Jones’ sources predicted that Hopkins would likely need to wait until November to be traded at the deadline.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins is owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

The Cardinals would take on $22.6 million of dead money and create $8.15 million of cap space by trading him.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Hopkins as the news is available.