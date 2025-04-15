Latest On Potential Extension For Ravens RB Derrick Henry

Ravens RB Derrick Henry is entering the final year of his two-year, $16 million deal signed before the 2024 season.

Baltimore HC John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta have both previously expressed their interest in getting an extension done with Henry and said they’ve had preliminary discussions regarding the subject.

When asked about a Henry extension recently, DeCosta said the team “has a lot of different balls in the air” and mentioned they are still talking to free agents and their own players about contracts, per Jeff Zrebiec. DeCosta also said they will continue to build the roster in that regard following the upcoming draft.

Henry, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016 out of Alabama. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money. He just finished the final year of that deal and made a base salary of $10.5 million before hitting the free agent market in 2024.

Baltimore signed him to a two-year, $16 million deal. He’s set to earn a base salary of $6 million next season.

In 2024, Henry appeared in all 17 games and recorded 325 rushing attempts for 1,921 yards (5.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns, to go along with 19 receptions for 193 yards (10.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.