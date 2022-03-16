Latest On Potential James Bradberry Trade

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants don’t plan to cut CB James Bradberry today even though $2 million of his base salary becomes guaranteed.

Garafolo says Giants GM Joe Schoen still hopes to trade Bradberry and is willing to carry him on the roster a little longer to make that happen. The $2 million in guarantees will lessen their cap savings if they ultimately have to cut him but will go with another team in a trade.

While there has been trade interest in Bradberry, with some speculating the Giants could get a third-round pick, it appears other teams are trying to wait the Giants out since it’s clear they’re moving on.

Jordan Raanan says New York is still hopeful to squeeze a late-round pick out of Bradberry, who remains a solid player at a high-value position.

Cutting or trading Bradberry will free up more than $12 million in cap space. Until then, the Giants are limited in any other moves they want to make.

Bradberry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina and was allowed to leave in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is slated to make $13.4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Bradberry appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 47 tackles, four interceptions, a fumble recovery and 17 pass deflections.

