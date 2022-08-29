Latest On Potential Mason Rudolph Trade

Jordan Schultz reiterates that the Steelers have received and listened to trade calls for backup QB Mason Rudolph, but he would be surprised if the veteran is dealt in the coming days.

Schultz specifically cites Rudolph’s understanding of the offense and the coaching staff’s comfort level with him as reasons why they could hold on to him.

Tom Pelissero confirms that Pittsburgh has received trade calls on Rudolph, but they’ve been reluctant to deal him, given that he is on the books for just $3 million this season.

Pelissero adds that the Steelers are willing to hold on to Rudolph as their No. 3 quarterback behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

Rudolph, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2022 season.

In 2021, Rudolph appeared in two games for the Steelers and made one start. He completed 35-58 passes for 277 yards (60.3 completion percentage), one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed five times for 53 yards.