Latest On Potential Roquan Smith Trade

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a league source, reports that a person purporting to represent disgruntled Bears LB Roquan Smith has been calling other teams in order to gauge potential trade interest.

Florio says this person isn’t an NFLPA-certified agent and can’t represent Smith or any other player.

Beyond that, Smith does not have permission from the Bears to seek out a trade.

Florio mentions that this person could end up creating a tampering trap for any team who engages with the individual about a trade for Smith.

Smith requested a trade earlier in the week, as extension talks with the Bears haven’t been all that promising. He was present for training camp, but has declined to practice.

Smith, 25, was the eighth-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $18.477 million dollar rookie contract with the Bears that included an $11.517 million dollar signing bonus when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Smith stands to make $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2021, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 163 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a defensive touchdown, and three pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 Free Agents list.