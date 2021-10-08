Latest On Russell Wilson’s Injury

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will undergo an MRI on his injured finger Friday.

From there, Wilson is expected to seek a consultation with hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin of Kerlan-Jobe in Los Angeles.

According to Rapoport, the initial belief is he has a mallet finger, which is essentially a sprained joint that makes it hard to flex the finger.

Rapoport adds that X-Rays did not show a fracture, but other tests could still reveal more. Rapoport says that surgery is a possibility and part of the evaluation process.

Geno Smith looked pretty good filling in for Wilson in case he’s unable to suit up for Week 6’s game against the Steelers.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in five games for the Seahawks and completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and an interception. He has also rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Wilson as the news is available.